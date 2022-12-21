Bruce Willis’ daughter announces pregnancy as mum Demi Moore

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter, Rumer, 34, revealed she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. The Hollywood stars, who are also parents to Tallulah, 28, and Scout, 31, are now set to become grandparents for the first time.
Rumer took to Instagram earlier today to share a series of black and white snaps confirming the happy news with her 976,000 followers.
In the first picture, Derek could be seen kissing her bump while she smiled at the camera.
The second picture shows Rumer in front of a snowy landscape in the distance while looking down at her blossoming baby bump.
A third photo features an excited-looking Derek opening his mouth in astonishment while resting his head on the bump and cradling it.
The actress had recently shared a series of heartwarming festive pictures alongside ex-husband Bruce and their daughter, as well as Bruce’s wife Emma Heming Willis and their two daughters.
The first snap showed the whole family beaming as they posed in front of a Christmas tree.
Demi captioned the post: “We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!”
Emma, who has been married to Bruce since 2009, replied to the post: “What a fun evening.”
