Bulgarian govt to allocate 50 mln euro for purchase of

SOFIA (Bulgaria), December 21 (SeeNews) – Bulgaria’s ministry of regional development said it will provide over 100 million levs ($54.3 million/51.1 million euro) for the purchase of buses with zero harmful emissions for 40 small and medium-sized municipalities.

The financing is provided under the EU-funded National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The investment will cover the delivery of 68 new eco-friendly vehicles – buses or trolleybuses, the construction of 27 new charging stations for public transport and the development of ten intelligent transport systems and integrated digital solutions to improve public transport.

The activities will be conducted in 40 municipalities in six regions, with just over 16 million levs allocated for each region.

In November, the ministry of energy told SeeNews that Bulgaria will build charging infrastructure for green transport as part of two programmes with a combined value of 172 million levs. The overall goal is the completion of a nationwide charging infrastructure for electric vehicles by the end of 2025.

(1 euro = 1.95583 levs)