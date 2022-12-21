Categories
Business

Butch Vig on Cobain and the making of Teen Spirit: “As much as he

Garbage drummer, producer and all-around grunge Godhead Butch Vig has been looking back at the sessions he ran with Nirvana for Nevermind, in a fascinating interview with consequence.net (opens in new tab), and revealed how he convinced a sceptical Kurt Cobain to embrace overdubs.

I discovered he was a huge Beatles fan

Butch Vig

Starting at the beginning, and looking back at his first exposure to Nirvana via debut LP Bleach, Vig recalls “I was kind of unimpressed. I thought their record was kind of one-dimensional, but there was one song on there about a girl which to me was a brilliant pop song and sounded like Lennon-McCartney-style songwriting.”

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.