Byron native lands role on ‘Yellowstone’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Jeremy Richardson moved to Montana after growing up in Byron.
He currently is a rancher out west with his own horse and even has competed in bull-riding circuits.
However, another accomplishment of his was getting the call to be in the newest season of the hit television series ‘Yellowstone.’
He was cast as a “Bar M Cowboy” and can be seen in the first episode of season 5.
Jeremy joined KTTC News Now to talk about his experience on set Tuesday.
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.
Source link