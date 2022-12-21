Table of Contents [Hide] [Show]

For the first time ever, the Call of Duty series has introduced a cooperative Raid mission into its Spec Ops mode of Modern Warfare 2 that will see players in teams of three progressing the narrative of the game’s campaign. This first Raid, known as Atomgrad, sees players entering an abandoned Soviet bunker to track down a missing team led by Echo 3-1, also known as the protagonist of 2019’s Modern Warfare Alex Keller. This guide will provide a walkthrough for players on how to complete the Atomgrad Raid in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Atomgrad Raid Walkthrough In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Step 1: Enter The Underground Bunker

The Raid starts as you and two friends playing as Price, Farah, and Gaz enter the bunker to find a large walkway that is heavily guarded. Progress to the right taking out the enemies with either stealth or by engaging them in a firefight. Either way, once all the enemies are cleared out and you reach the end of the pathway, you will find giant steel doors blocking the way forward in the water. Get up on the platform to the right of these giant doors to find a normal-sized double door that you will need to enter to solve a puzzle and progress through the facility.

Step 2: Enter The First Code Sequence And Open The Submarine Doors

In this room is where you will find a machine displaying Russian Cyrillic alphabet characters, a set of CCTV camera screens, and a machine for entering codes. The Russian characters are a cipher that you need to decipher by using the CCTV cameras and toggling over to a screen like the one shown in the middle image below that is projecting the answers to the cipher. Your job here is to figure out what numbers correspond with the letters on the machine and enter that number into the machine to the right of the first CCTV screen.

Players will likely realize quickly that the letters on the first projector do not give the full answer to your sequence. That is because you need to find another set of CCTV screens in order to find another key that translates the letters into numbers. To the right of the machine that you are meant to enter the code into is a red button that will open a shutter door to the right the button. In this room is another set of CCTV screens that you can interact with. Toggle to another camera that is like the one from the first set of cameras that gives you the key to another set of characters and numbers. With both of these screens, you should be able to figure out the code.

If the code on the machine is more than three characters, you will need to look through both of the keys and find which of the three letters has numbers corresponding to them. These are the important parts of the code and the rest of the letters can be ignored. Once you find which letters have numbers, enter the numbers in the order of the letters from left to right. You will need to decipher three sequences and enter three codes into the machine. After a player enters a correct code, their fingerprint will be entered into the machine and they will not be allowed to use it anymore. This means one of their teammates will need to be the one to enter the new code. After every member of the squad puts in a code, you will open the door and will be able to enter the area housing a submarine.

Step 3: Progress Through The Flooded Facility

Enter the newly opened submarine doors to find an area with the submarine inside. To the left of the door is an air tank that you will need to grab to progress through the mission. With the air tank in hand, you will need to go into the water and make your way through an underwater facility. When you start to drown, you can use the air tank to refresh your underwater time. Make sure you share it around with your team to make sure you all get through.

Once you reenter the water after the short tunnel interlude, you will eventually find another area that will require you to open a shutter door to get through. Unfortunately, the power to the area is off, so you will need to swim to the surface and find a generator. You can find a series of wires that lead you to the generator as well as to the buttons that the generator powers.

Once the generator is on, you can hit the first button and hold it down to open the shutter door. On the other side of the door, players can follow the wires to find another button in order to let the player that stayed behind release their button and come through the door. The generator is only active for a set amount of time, but don’t worry if it powers down since all you need to do is return to it and interact with it like you did the first time. Once the whole squad is through the door, progress through the main path to leave the water sequence and arrive at the armory.

Step 4: Fight Though The Armory

Once in the Armory, prepare for a fight. You can get some new weapons from the nearby lockers before deciding to open the bunker door and fight against a wave of enemies. Among these enemies is a Juggernaut, so be prepared to fight the heavily armored target. Once all the enemies are dealt with, you will find a locked door that you can unlock by entering the room across the hall on the left and pressing a big red button. Once inside, you will find a hole in the ground that leads to the next area.

Step 5: Power The Bunker Blast Door And Enter The Second Code Sequence

Make your way through the hole in the ground to reach a flooded area around a bunker blast door. Outside the blast door, you will find the same machines that you saw back at the start of the Raid when you had to enter the code. Unlock before, the machine that is meant to give you the code is powered down and requires to receivers to be activated so that it can project the code you are meant to read. Go to the right of the code reader until you find an entrance you can up onto to find the room that you saw with the projected translations on the security cameras back with the first code sequence. Power up the machine shown in the image below and then go to the left of the room through a flooded tunnel. You will find another room with the same machine. Activate both of these receivers to project the code translations on the screen and power the code machine back at the bunker door.

Once the code is on, you will need to do exactly what you did for the first code sequence: have a player read off the code and have the other players tell them what three of the symbols mean. Enter them in the correct order on the code machine to progress. You will need to do this three times like before but this time each cipher is on a time limit that will change the code sequence if not entered quickly enough. The first cipher gives you 60 seconds, cyber 2 gives you 45 seconds, and the final cipher gives you 25 seconds. Don’t worry if you fail a sequence as the punishment is only to try that cipher again and you won’t need to restart from the first cipher again. Just like the first code machine, your character’s fingerprint will be entered when you enter the code, so be prepared to swap out with your teammates when it’s time to enter a new code. Be careful as after the first code is entered, enemies and Bomb Drones will spawn to try and kill you.

Step 6: Defend the Bunker Blast Doors

Once you enter all three codes, regroup at the blast doors. You will be tasked with defending the doors for 4 minutes as they open. You will need to defend against enemies and Bomb Drones. If an enemy gets too close to the machine, they will plant a bomb on it, so you will need to make sure that you defuse it before it stops the door from opening. Once the door is open, all three members of your team need to interact with the blast doors to enter the next room.

With all of that done you will have completed the Raid, starting a cutscene where the team discovers an active nuclear missile inside the “abandoned” Soviet bunker with no sight of Alex anywhere. Completing the Raid will unlock the Gaz Operator when finishing the mission for the first time and getting a random Raid Reward.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

