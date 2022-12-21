Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Fan Has Great Suggestion to

Calling Cards are one of several ways players can flex their multiplayer skills in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, though one player has a suggestion to help track which cards players may want or need to earn. The game has no shortage of customization options for players to mess around with, from the Operator Showcase to the more meticulous Gunsmith. It appears an issue among some players, though, is tracking the unlocks they already have, and the player’s suggestion can help remedy this.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot, picking up three years after the events of the first game’s campaign and the formation of Task Force 141. The campaign follows Captain Price and the task force as they join forces with Mexican special forces in order to stop a possible terrorist plot being aided by a powerful cartel operating along the US-Mexico border. On the multiplayer side, modes are split between the smaller, 6v6-focused Core Maps and the larger, 32v32-focused Battle Maps along with the launch of Warzone 2 shortly after Modern Warfare 2‘s release.

RELATED: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Shipment Bug is Causing Major Problems

As mentioned above, there are plenty of customization options for players to unlock inside the game’s multiplayer ranging from aesthetic changes to new weapons and parts, with Calling Cards falling into the former. Players can unlock Calling Cards between the game’s campaign and multiplayer to flex their skills in both spaces at the end of a match, though it is not always clear which Calling Cards players have unlocked. Reddit user 243099 offers a simple but effective idea to solve this problem, which is allowing players to view locked Calling Cards in the same way they can view locked camo options.

Modern Warfare 2 launched with over 180 camos for players to earn by completing challenges, starting from Gold Camo Challenges and ending with Orion Camo Challenges. Players could argue the sheer number of camo options available at launch, along with more being added in subsequent seasons, almost necessitated the need for a feature to help show which camos players have and have not unlocked. In turn, players can use this to help target farm the camos they want by focusing on select challenges rather than playing a proverbial guessing game of which challenge unlocks which camo.

A similar feature for Calling Cards can help alleviate some potential player headaches when trying to unlock the specific cards they want. Some players may not want to grind hours of multiplayer for a Mastery Camo Calling Card and vice versa for campaign-focused cards, and could argue they’d appreciate any feature which helps streamline their experience. Whether Infinity Ward decides to act on the aforementioned Reddit user’s suggestion, though, remains to be seen.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Call of Duty Has To Stop Making Its Paid Multiplayer Second to Warzone