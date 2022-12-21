Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 claims the title of the best-selling game in the US in 2022. The game is also the second best-selling game in the UK, only behind FIFA 23.

According to the yearly chart by GameIndustry.biz, Activision‘s CoD: MW2 outsold Elden Ring and Madden NFL 23 in the US to become the best-selling game in 2022.

Major Takeaways:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the best-selling game of 2022 in the US.

Splatoon 3 and FIFA 23 are the best-selling games in Japan and the UK, respectively.

The gaming industry saw a 4% decline to $184.4 billion compared to the previous year.

In Japan, Nintendo dominated heavily in every field. Splatoon 3, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus made it into Japan’s top 3 best-selling games of 2022.

The chart also revealed a 4% decline to $184.4 billion in 2022. Out of which, 50% of the revenue went to mobile games alone. PC, browser, and console games generated the other half combined.

Regarding boxed vs. digital sales of games, the digital market dominated the generated revenue by 94.2%. Whereas the boxed games barely generated the remaining 5.8%.

Boxed games were slightly more popular in the console market, generating approximately 28% of the revenue, while the other 72% went to digital sales.

According to the chart, Elden Ring, which also recently received the Game of The Year award, was the highest-rated game on Metacritic in 2022, with a score of 96.

The chart also revealed the number of new releases and compared it with the number of new IPs that came out in 2022.

Nintendo had ten new releases under its belt but didn’t introduce a single new IP throughout the year. Microsoft’s Xbox(including Bethesda) released four new IPs and new releases.

In the mobile gaming market, Subway Surfers turned out to be the most downloaded game of the year. Honor of Kings claimed the top spot with a total of $2.5 billion in terms of revenue. PUBG Mobile and Genshin Impact claimed the second and third spots, respectively.

League of Legends 2022 season cinematic trailer received the most views (139.7 million) to become the most-viewed game trailer in 2022. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 made it into the third and fourth spots.

Genshin Impact was the most discussed game of the year on Twitter. The gacha game garnered about 12,571 tweets and 3,903,520 retweets.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 had 20,584 tweets and a total of 406,310 retweets under its name. Street Fighter 6 was the only unreleased game that made it into the chart, with 7,898 tweets and 225,749 retweets.

In the comment section below, let us know your thoughts and opinions about this.