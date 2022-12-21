Call of Duty Modern Warfare II x Christmas – Talented Artist

Video games always end up exciting people and when it comes to Call of Duty, even some non-gamers can’t resist their crush on this action saga from Activision. The Call of Duty franchise has been available for almost two decades now. Another major proof of the series’ ever-growing popularity was seen recently on YouTube.

A very talented artist known for his annual light shows at his house in California recently uploaded a new video showcasing a breathtaking crossover of 2022’s Call of Duty entry Modern Warfare II and the festival of Christmas. The way this artist pulled this off was simply beyond anyone’s imagination. But he actually nailed it, to say the least!

Witness an epic show featuring Call of Duty and Christmas vibes with drones and light effects

Tom BetGeorge is a famous YouTuber and artist. Most notably, he’s known for turning his house into a dazzling light show venue. He does that every year, like following a tradition. Generally, he creates light shows for theme parks across the globe. Thanks to his consistency, the man has now gained wide recognition online due to his viral videos.

But this time, Tom decided to do something different, while trying to enter the realm of video games. Considering the month of December, he wanted to express the amazing vibes of Christmas, but with a little twist.

Eventually, Tom BetGeorge went all out with his creative imagination by displaying an extravagant light show featuring Call of Duty Modern Warfare II – the newly launched instalment in the action series by Activision. You can watch the phenomenal visual spectacle below.

As one can see, Tom came up with this amazing blend, using drones and special effects. In the description of his video, he mentioned that around 300 drones were used to pull off this dream-like sequence. He also utilized multiple spark machines, flame machines, Falcon F16 controllers, Magicolour Beams, about 400 Pixel Stakes, and too many lights.

The symbols of Task Force 141, the face of Ghost, and the tagline ‘Stay Frosty’ can be easily witnessed throughout the duration of this clip. This light show has to be among the most impressive flash displays based on Call of Duty.

Talking about the latest game in the celebrated franchise, Modern Warfare II is now available worldwide. Players can enjoy it on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. What are your thoughts on the aforementioned crossover? Let us know in the comments down below.

