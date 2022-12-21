Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Removes Building After Only 24 Hours

The newly released Building 21available in the DMZ mode for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is only available to explore for one day.

With Call of Duty: Warzone 2‘s first major update came the mysterious Building 21, a limited-time location with a timeline far more limiting than players were expecting. An addition to the DMZ mode for Warzone 2, fans were anxious to delve into the new content, only to discover it missing a mere 24 hours post-release.





The Season 1 Reloaded update for Warzone 2 arrived on December 14, bringing with it the new Chimera assault rifle, several new operators, a host of quality-of-life and bug fixes, Call of Duty’s first raid experience, and DMZ’s Building 21. The latter of the additions did not go live with the update, letting players simmer over the secretive nature of Building 21 and scour Al-Mazrah for the DRC access cards to unlock the brand-new location. Reception to the update has been positive, though bugs in Warzone 2 remain a persistent issue, and some fans are taking exception with the balance changes.

On December 19, Building 21 was finally introduced to the Warzone 2 DMZ game mode, letting players learn the secrets surrounding the enigmatic location. The excitement did not last long, however, as Infinity Ward pulled Building 21 from the game a day later. While some initial player buzz indicated the removal of Building 21 was bug-related, it is now known that the limited time frame for entry was always the plan. The removal is not permanent, as Infinity Ward has announced that Building 21 will return on or before December 27, 2022. Whether making the zone available for one day a week is the plan going forward is unconfirmed, but gamers have taken to the internet to voice their disappointment with the current schedule.

Limited-time events and seasonal content are nothing new in gaming, with the fear of missing out being a huge driver in player retention. The balancing act of creating temporary content that feels special without alienating the portion of the player base that has limited time to play is a tricky one. Activision and Infinity Ward are some of the most experienced at striking that balance, with every iteration of Call of Duty containing holiday events, season passes, temporary game modes, and other limited-time features. With that pedigree, there is optimism that the handling of Building 21 in Warzone 2 is in good hands, but for gamers who had planned to tackle the content but were preoccupied during its 24-hour window, the frustration is understandable.

Regardless of the controversy surrounding the release of Building 21, the outlook for Warzone 2 remains positive. The pace of updates has so far impressed gamers, and if the precedent set by the first Warzone is any indicator, Season 1 Reloaded is but the first of many new content patches arriving throughout 2023.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

