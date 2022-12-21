Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 removes mysterious building after just 24

In the blink of an eye, Building 21 materialised and dematerialised in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, confusing players who had managed to gain access to the strange building in the DMZ mode.

Yes, the mode that people were paying to avoid playing. You know what they say: work at a financial deficit, not harder. Fortunately, it looks like it’s found its second wind, as players are praising its hooking gameplay loops, the adrenaline-inducing matchups and the promise of even more content to come.

On that note, the ominous Building 21 was revealed as a new dropzone if the player picks up a key card to unlock access to the location. It’s not known what it is that this structure holds as the developers have kept any actual information close to its chest.

We still can’t get over just how realistic Modern Warfare II is – take a look here:

“Its location is classified. Its benefactors are unknown. But one thing is for certain about the clandestine biological laboratory codenamed Building 21: only the strongest Operators may survive, let alone access one of the deadliest areas of DMZ,” it explained. Sure. Those who were lucky enough to enter the building weren’t able to repeat a drop even after a successful exit, and now that the content has been removed from Warzone 2, players haven’t been overly happy. It’s pertinent information because it’s another way to unlock the Chimera rifle if players don’t fancy scoring two Operator kills across 15 matches.