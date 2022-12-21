Call of Duty Warzone 2 – The Gulag of ‘New Era’ Is Just Bad in

The original Call of Duty Warzone became extremely famous for multiple reasons when it was revealed two years ago. Among attractions like a map of Verdansk and high octane action mechanics, there was also a twist of Gulag that separated it from other battle royale titles.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Due to having a chance of getting a second life in an online match, most of the players really liked this mini map for its objective: kill the one opponent you face and you are back in the game. However, with 2022’s Call of Duty Warzone 2, things have completely changed. And sadly, it looks like they haven’t been received very well by some hardcore Warzone lovers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Call of Duty Warzone 2’s Gulag has lost its relevance with an introduction of 2v2 format

When compared to its predecessor, the latest Gulag version in Warzone 2 features visible differences in many ways. While the overall appearance is changed, the basic layout of the map has been revised as well. Contrary to the first battle royale’s 1v1 format, the newest title from Activision follows a 2v2 approach. And yes, there’s now a Jailer as well!

This drastic shift is completely strange and weird to say the least. Because in Warzone 1, there was at least a balance of all the things amid the high octane situation of being in an online battle royale match.

In Gulag, a given player had to basically use their best skills to overcome a single opponent in order to get back into the game after securing the victory in the mini map. Famous gamer and 100 Thieves’ co-owner Jake “CouRage” Dunlop had similar sentiments to share in a recent tweet.

DIVE DEEPER

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 – How to Unlock Prime Gaming

Rewards for Free Under the Showdown Bundle?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, in Call of Duty Warzone 2, the basic idea of using skills against the opponents is missing. The new layout simply gives a slight cushion of being with a random partner who then goes on to help a player in 2v2 encounters. The devs haven’t exactly mentioned any significant reason for why such a major transition of Gulag was needed in the first place. Because it was already good the way it was.

Only time will tell if the makers will eventually shift back to the old format of presenting Gulag or not. But for now, it’s definitely not looking good in terms of offering a better experience. There’s a dire need for some serious refreshment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What are your thoughts on the Gulag from the ‘new era’ of Call of Duty? Are you satisfied with the major changes made inside the mini map or not? Let us know in the comments down below.

WATCH THIS STORY: Top 5 Call of Duty Games of All Time