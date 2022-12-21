‘Call Of Duty Warzone’ DMZ’s Building 21 “locked down” after

Call Of Duty Warzone DMZ’s new Building 21 has been “locked down” after “significant infiltration,” Infinity Ward have announced.

Arriving as part of the Season 1 Reloaded update of Warzone 2.0 on December 14, the mysterious new building required players to source keycards in order to enter.

Now, Infinity Ward has announced that the building has been removed from the game, but is set to return soon.

“Building 21 has entered lockdown after significant infiltration,” the developer tweeted.

“Access cards are disabled, but will be operational within the week. Prepare accordingly.”

Warzone 2.0 launched on November 16, several weeks after the release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Described as an “all-new, free-for-everyone and best-in class Warzone experience,” Warzone 2.0 takes players to Al Mazrah, a fictional desert located in Western Asia. Al Mazrah features several familiar locations, such as Terminal from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2.

Warzone 2.0 was played by 25 million players in its first five days on sale, Activision confirmed last month. The long-awaited game launched on November 16 following the release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which arrived in October.

Reviewing Warzone 2.0, NME wrote: “Can you top something like Warzone, what it represented and what it meant to so many people? No, but Warzone 2.0 is giving it a bloody good go and we’re here for the ride, even if that ride involves bartering for our lives on proximity chat while camping in a stairwell.”

Since its release the game has encountered a number of bugs including one where players are locked out of the game unless they buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Warzone 2.0 had “mostly negative” rating on Steam in its early days of release, with players complaining about issues with the nickname system, “constant” lag, and the “never ending series of menus that are both useless and unintuitive”.