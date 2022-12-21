Celtic Circle discussing poetry of Robert Burns at Jan. 3

Celtic Circle’s computer guru, Ken Baker, will host the group’s Jan. 3 meeting in Faith Worship Center.

The meeting will be from 1-3 p.m. The church is at 95 McLarty Lane, Crossville. Park behind the church and use the handicap-ramp entrance.

January is the birthday month of Robert Burns. Members will hear about a select few of his many poems.

If there is time, the group will also finish its discussion of old Celtic songs still sung today. An example is “The 12 Days of Christmas:” Who wrote it? What was the hidden meaning? And why keep it secret?

It’s hoped Glenna Chernoff will be able to share about her trip-of-a-lifetime to Scotland at the February gathering.

Seventeen cousins and a visitor were welcomed to the December gathering, which included refreshments and members singing a few old Celtic songs. Each signed a Christmas card, which we then passed around for everyone else to sign. That way, everyone has at least one Christmas card this year.

Guests are welcome to attend gatherings of the Celtic Circle. There are no dues nor attendance requirements. Neither proven Celtic ancestry nor current genealogy research is necessary.

The Celtic Circle meets from 1-3 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Faith Worship Center.

Email callingallclans2013@gmail.com for more information.

The public is encouraged to visit the Celtic Circle Christmas tree on display at First National Bank at Livingston Rd. and Hwy. 127, Crossville.

Also, visit Sharon Hilton’s Nativity collection at Fellowship Baptist Church, 12 Westminster Court, Fairfield Glade, through Dec. 30. Call her at 931-456-0634 for viewing hours.

For those active in genealogy research, two community sources are very helpful: The Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center at 95 E. First St., Crossville; 931-456-2006 for hours.

Also check with Kinseekers at Fairfield Glade, which meets from 1-3 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade.

Check their Facebook for information.