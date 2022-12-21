Central Florida braces for arctic plunge through Christmas

Make sure you have your coats, hats and gloves handy over the next several days.

A push of arctic air will hit Central Florida on Friday, with a cold front in the morning and cold wind driving down temperatures Friday afternoon, Channel 9 certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said.

Saturday and Sunday mornings will be the coldest, with widespread freezing conditions across Central Florida, Waldenberger said. Protect your plants and pets. and if you’re going to be using a space heater, use it safely away from any flammable items like blankets and curtains. The cold snap lasts through early next week.

A massive storm is expected to become a cyclone that will bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions between Wednesday and Friday evening across the Plains, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, Northeast and some interior areas of the mid-Atlantic, according to the Washington Post.

This winter storm is also expected to impact more than 110 million Americans who are expected to travel, whether its on the road or in the air.

Temperatures in the Northern Plains have already dropped 20 below, Waldenberger said. Winter weather advisories span across almost the entire country as, over the next few days, the major winter storm strengthens and moves east.

