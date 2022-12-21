Chelsea may have four new transfer targets after Qatar World Cup

Dominik Livakovic

When Potter took over from Thomas Tuchel earlier this year, one of his first courses of action was to wipe the slate clean between the sticks. Edouard Mendy had been the long-standing No 1 but Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is still the most expensive goalkeeper in history, performed well after being given a run in the side.

It’s still not a stretch to say that the Blues are missing a top-level keeper, however, and Livakovic proved that he is exactly that in Qatar. Eye-catching displays and two consecutive penalty-shootout victories led by the Dinamo Zagreb man have put his name on the map, and Chelsea could do worse than to match Bayern Munich’s reported interest.