Chewy donates 25 pallets of pet supplies to the Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Two and a half weeks ago, the Bowling Green community received a rather large donation of pet supplies from Chewy for free.

Along with the Humane Society of the United States, they were able to donate 25 pallets of durable pet supplies, which would soon be distributed throughout the community.

“Because of our partnership with the Humane Society of the U.S. Kentucky Chapter here, and their partnership with Chewy, they know a lot of the pet programs that we’re doing to try to reach out to our community here in Bowling Green, especially with some of the things we’ve been through in the last year, and thought that we were a good fit in order to get those things out to the community,” said Brad Schargorodski, Division Manager for Code Compliance and Animal Protection for the City of Bowling Green.

Chewy regularly distributes overstock, surplus, and discontinued items throughout communities across the United States. This time they chose to serve the Bowling Green community.

“The comments that are on some of these are saying that folks are on hard times and anything helps. They’re very appreciative because it’s saving them money to have a dog crate or a box of pet supplies, especially this time of year,” said Schargorodski.

These donated items consist of things like wired, metal, and soft-sided dog crates, along with potty pads, cat supplies, and much more.

“If you’re worried about yourself and your family, you know- a lot of people, pets are part of their family so this will help them protect them when they need to,” said Deborah Jenkins, a free pet crate recipient.

It is important to note that there is one item per family allowed in this giveaway. These items are not meant to be donated or re-sold. The Neighborhood and Community Services received over 100 requests today alone, and yet there are still items available to be claimed.

“So far the response has been overwhelming to the point that it has crashed the website twice and we’re going to have to go to a different website in order to have the form available,” said Schargorodski.

You can access the form to receive a pet supply item here, while supplies last.

After an email is sent to you confirming your request, the city will respond with a date and time for when those can pick up the specific item they requested.

All items will be picked up from 707 E Main Ave. in Bowling Green.

