Chicago Med casts NCIS Hawaii breakout in huge shake-up

The latest season of Chicago Med has seen plenty of drama and numerous exits from the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. When the eighth instalment of the popular NBC drama continues next spring, Dr Will Halstead (played by Nick Gehlfuss) and his staff will be kept on their toes when a new arrival is brought on board.

Actress TV Carpio will be joining the cast of Chicago Med when season eight returns next year.

She’ll be playing Dr Grace Song in a recurring role alongside the main cast.

Dr Song’s inclusion in the second half of the new season follows a major development for Gaffney brought on by Jack Dayton (Sasha Roiz).

In this year’s midseason finale, Jack reveals he has bought a controlling interest in the medical group and has already started building his own team.

