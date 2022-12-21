Chrissy Teigen Had Something To Say To Trolls Who Think She’s

Chrissy announced she and her husband John Legend were expecting their third child in August — which was seemingly too long ago for some people.
Apparently, some critics have been making comments that Chrissy has been pregnant for too long but she had a hilarious response ready.
Chrissy took to Instagram to share a bikini baby bump photo that appears to be from a recent vacation.
“‘Omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr’ how do you think I feel thank u,” Chrissy jokingly captioned the photo.
The model got a lot of support in the comment section, especially from other moms who also had to go through IVF before getting pregnant.
While Chrissy later took to her Instagram stories to say the whole thing wasn’t a “clap back” to haters, she definitely did get her point across!
Chrissy hasn’t shared when her exact due date is, but fingers crossed she’ll get to hold her healthy bundle of joy sometime soon!
