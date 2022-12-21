Christmas getaway rips off drivers with fuel prices, RAC claims

A new analysis suggested that drivers in the UK are being ripped off with “heartlessly overcharged” fuel prices during the Christmas getaway. The survey conducted by the RAC stated that motorists are being “heartlessly overcharged” as the average price per litre of petrol is around 153p, with diesel at 176p.

This means that the millions of motorists kicking off their journeys this week to spend the festive season with their families will be paying an extra £20 for filling a typical 55-litre family car with petrol and £31 for diesel compared to two years ago.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “With the cost-of-living crisis making this one of the toughest Christmases on record, it is even more galling to know drivers are being heartlessly overcharged for fuel, making this the most expensive ever festive getaway on the roads.

“The big four supermarkets, which dominate UK fuel retailing, have robustly refused to significantly lower their forecourt prices to reflect what’s happened with the substantial reduction in the price of wholesale fuel that they are enjoying.”

He called on supermarkets to “give drivers the Christmas present they deserve” by cutting fuel prices.