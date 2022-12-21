City’s Guardiola admits he and rival Klopp must change to avoid

The increasingly bitter rivalry spilled over at the Premier League fixture at Anfield in October when Klopp was banned for screaming at an match official and coins were allegedly thrown at Guardiola. In addition there were abusive chants about Hillsborough in the away end and, not for the first time, City’s coach was attacked by Liverpool fans outside Anfield.

This week the two club’s chief executives tried to diffuse tension writing to fans ahead of Thursday’s Carabao Cup fourth-round clash, appealing for an end to the animosity. But Guardiola accepted the two managers have a huge role to play in keeping the peace.

Asked whether the pair should carry added responsibility, he said: “Absolutely. The clubs try to create a good environment. It’s just a football game so let’s make people happy, that’s what we try to do.”

