Clarkson to stay on as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?





Jeremy Clarkson will continue to host Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? “at the moment”, clarified ITV as the TV personally received backlash over his comments about Meghan Markle. Mr Clarkson’s latest column about the Duchess of Sussex has been highly criticised.

The piece, which has since been removed from The Sun’s website at Clarkson’s request, had received more than 20,800 complaints as of 5pm on Tuesday. The number surpassed the total number of complaints the media regulator received in 2021, which was 14,355. Writing in his original column, Clarkson said: “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she [Meghan] is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her. “Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.

“But what makes me despair is that younger people, especially girls, think she’s pretty cool. “They think she was a prisoner of Buckingham Palace, forced to talk about nothing but embroidery and kittens.” Managing director ITV studios, Kevin Lygo said: “I would say what he writes in a newspaper column… We have no control over what he says. “We hire him as a consummate broadcaster of the most famous quiz on television, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? READ MORE: Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan-bashing column most complained about ever

Meanwhile, more than 60 MPs have written to the editor of The Sun condemning the column “in the strongest terms”. The letter put forward by Conservative MP Caroline Nokes demanded that the publication take action against Clarkson. On Sunday, Clarkson’s own daughter Emily said: “I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything my dad wrote about Meghan Markle.” Posting on her Instagram page on Sunday, podcast host Emily Clarkson said she supports those “targeted with online hatred”. She wrote: “My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media.”