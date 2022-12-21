Coker, Sakakibara Explain How Relationship Makes Bellator-Rizin

There are multiple moving parts behind a successful co-promoted

event involving two large MMA promotions.

Perhaps the most important aspect of such a venture is a solid

relationship between the people at the top of said promotions. Such

is the case for the upcoming Rizin

40 card, which features five bouts pitting athletes from the

Japanese organization against five fighters from Bellator MMA on

the main draw. It wouldn’t have happened without the bond that

Rizin CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara forged with Bellator president Scott

Coker many years ago.

“We’ve both been in the business for a long time and seen the ups

and downs. The healthy competition we have is why. We’re doing this

because of Scott Coker, and more because of Scott than because of

Bellator. That’s one reason,” Sakakibara said during a recent media

call.

The feeling was mutual, according to Coker.

“This is a relationship that started in 2004, 2005. It’s been many

years of working together,” Coker said. “It’s been a friendship and

a relationship that has led to these fights taking place. It’s not

always easy; there have been bumps along the way to get to this.

I’m extremely happy about what we’ve been able to do with this

event. We’re ready to go.”

For Sakakibara and Rizin, it’s also an opportunity to prove that a

Japanese organization can compete against one of the top MMA

promotions in the world.

“The modern-day industry is from North America; it’s the place for

martial arts right now, and Bellator is one of them,” he said. “As

a promotion from Japan, it’s very exciting for us to take on and

challenge one of the major leagues. For us, it’s very important to

challenge the major league, to challenge North America, to

challenge the global market: that’s what the Japanese fans want to

see.”

Coker initially wasn’t sure which fighters from the Bellator roster

would be suitable for such an event, but Sakakibara’s competitive

spirit helped with that decision.

“When we first started talking about this event, I really was

thinking OK maybe we could send a couple of our top guys, a couple

of our B-level guys, a couple of our C-level guys, and bring a very

mixed team,” Coker said. “Sakakibara was the one who said, ‘No,

bring all your best guys, we want to fight all your top fighters’

and I was surprised.”

The Bellator lineup includes two of its biggest names at the top of

the card —A.J. McKee and

Patricio

Freire — as they take on the Rizin lightweight champ Roberto

Satoshi de Souza and featherweight king Kleber

Koike Erbst, respectively.

“When we first saw Bellator’s lineup, we truly felt how serious

Scott was with this co-promoting event,” Sakakibara said. “Like he

said, he brought the best. He was sincere with our request. When we

saw the lineup, we were excited, but we also knew we needed our

fighters to fully commit to taking the fight. We needed to respond

by giving our best. We’re very excited, but we’re very nervous at

the same time.”

There’s a certain amount of risk involved for sides when it comes

to having a promotion’s best fighters compete against those from

another organization. That’s part of the appeal, according to

Coker, but it only works with a solid foundation in place.

“Working with other promoters there has to be a certain amount of

trust and what are they bringing to the table,” he said. “I think

really the question is what is the relationship going to look like

moving forward and what fighters are they going to want to fight.

You are putting your fighters in harm’s way, you’re putting your

brand in harm’s way and that’s OK because that should be the

martial arts way.”