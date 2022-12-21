Cookie ‘Chainsaw’ Randolph to retire from San Diego airwaves

The “C” of KGB’s DSC Show is hanging up the mic after 35 years on air in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Cookie Chainsaw Randolph has been part of the Dave, Shelley and Chainsaw show for more than 32 years.

We asked Dave Rickards, the “D” of the DSC if “Chainsaw” can consider himself a member of the San Diego sportscasters fraternity.

“The Dean of American Sportscasters,?” Rickard said. “This guy is the best! The absolute best! He brought me on 32 years ago, and I love him. I love him to death.”

This morning, “Chainsaw” delivered a portion of his sportscast with some self-deprecating humor. “Here’s something interesting,” he said. “A USA Today article out this morning is suggesting iconic superstars like LeBron James, Tom Brady, Ozzy Osbourne and Cookie “Chainsaw” Randolph have simply held on too long.”

Originally he simply went by Cookie Randolph. He adopted a second nickname when an on-air bit impersonating Lee “Hacksaw” Hamilton took on a life of it’s own.

“People heard the impersonation and said to do it again. So I did it again. And then people just called me “Chainsaw”. So…that nickname picked me.”

Lee Hamilton reminisced an early conversation between the two. “I don’t have a problem with you stealing my nickname. (Hacksaw) said, “That comes as a way to honor what you do. I just want a royalty check. He says it’s in the mail. Well, years go by and I still haven’t gotten the first check.”

The two have an ongoing joke about the royalty check. Hamilton has great respect for the career Cookie and the DSC Show have enjoyed.

“Great career. Great, great job. And you don’t get to go out on your own terms very often in our industry. And these guys are going out on their own.”

What is Dave Rickards going to miss about “Chainsaw?”

“You know,” Dave said, “You come to work. You laugh every day. That’s a pretty good job, and I get to do that with Chainsaw here every day. So I will definitely miss that.”