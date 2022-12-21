Coronation Street star Jodie Prenger is in a long-term

Jodie will be starring alongside her fellow Corrie stars Michael Le Vell, Sue Devaney, Daniel Brocklebank, Rob Mallard,

Jodie Prenger, and Channique Sterling-Brown on stage for Britain Get Singing.

They will be up against performers from other series like Loose Women and Love Island who all want to be crowned the 2022 winners.

The one-off special is raising awareness of ITV’s mental health campaign Britain Get Talking.

Britain Get Singing airs on Saturday, December 24, at 8.35pm on ITV.