Coronation Street stars Elle Mulvaney and Liam Scholes confirm

Their characters might not have much in common, but it turns out that behind the scenes of Coronation Street, Elle Mulvaney and Liam Scholes have been forming a bond.

The duo, who play Amy Barlow and Eli Higginson, took to Instagram yesterday to confirm their new real-life relationship.

Both Elle and Liam shared sweet mirror selfies to their pages (they must be building up a collection), receiving plenty of positive messages from followers and fans.

Both images seem to be taken on the same day at Winter Wonderland, with the couple smartly dressed and wrapped up in jackets.

According to The Sun, Corrie fans spotted the Elle and Liam at the festive event last month, sparking dating rumours.

Liam’s Christmassy post was aptly captioned, “💚🎄,” with Elle dropping into the comments to add: “festive af.”

Meanwhile, Elle’s photo, which was taken in the same room, confirmed their visit to London together with the caption: “miss u winter wonderland 🎄⛄️.”

While Elle and Liam are in a happy new relationship, their stories on the show aren’t quite as linked.

Amy Barlow is sharing some of her actress counterpart’s romantic joy, having been nominated for an Inside Soap Award for Best Romance this year. Amy’s relationship with drug dealer Jacob Hay has certainly had its ups and downs, but the duo are currently going from strength to strength.

For Eli Higginson, however, things aren’t looking so good. After being charged with GBH in the violent attack on Nina and Seb, Eli was also caught out for giving a false testimony in order to protect murderer Corey.

Hopefully, Elle and Liam’s real life relationship will be much more drama-free than their experiences on the cobbles!

