Cowgirl Tennis Looks Toward Spring Season Following Productive

STILLWATER – Having wrapped up a successful run of fall competitions, Oklahoma State’s Cowgirl tennis team is now looking ahead to the upcoming spring season.

August was a busy month for OSU and director of Tennis and Cowgirl head coach Chris Young . Young named Jaime Sanchez-Cañamares as associate head coach for the Cowgirls. Sanchez-Cañamares spent the 2016-17 season as the volunteer assistant for OSU, the same year the Cowgirls captured the Big 12 regular-season title and advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight. After spending two years away from the program, Sanchez-Cañamares returned to OSU as assistant coach for the 2019-20 shortened campaign. Since his first season back, he has helped the Cowgirls to a 42-19 overall record.



Additionally, OSU added two players to the squad for the fall season, junior transfer Kristina Novak and freshman Raquel Gonzalez . Novak came to Stillwater after spending the previous three seasons at Nebraska where she was a first-team All-Big Ten selection the past two years. Young said Novak’s experience of being a top player adds another layer to OSU’s depth. Gonzalez, a native of Villanueva de Castelló entered her collegiate career with an ITF junior ranking of No. 51 and had six titles to her credit. Young said Gonzalez will act as a source of energy and excitement for the Cowgirls as she further develops her own game.



The Cowgirls kickstarted their fall season on Sept. 19, 2022, at the ITF 15K Lubbock Pro Circuit, at the McLeod Tennis Center in Lubbock, Texas. Gonzalez and Novak made their OSU debuts and were joined by returning players Ayumi Miyamoto and Sofia Rojas for the event. Gonzalez impressed in both singles and doubles play, reaching the quarterfinals in both. She started by defeating Miyamoto in singles and while partnering with fellow Spaniard and Arkansas freshman Carolina Gomez, was able to grab another first-round victory.



Rojas and Novak traveled west to San Francisco to take part in the Battle in the Bay after their stint in Lubbock on Sept. 22. The pair dominated the first day of the tournament, each picking up a singles victory and a victory as a pair in doubles. Novak moved on to the quarterfinals match against Lea Ma of Georgia, but was bested 7-6 (8-6), 6-3.



A busy September came to a close when five Cowgirls went to opposite ends of the country competing in ITA tournaments in California and North Carolina. Rojas and Cowgirl veteran Alana Wolfberg competed in the first annual Women’s Intercollegiate Championships in San Diego, California, while Novak, Miyamoto and Gonzalez went to battle at the ITA All-American Championships in Cary, North Carolina. In California, Rojas shined as she defeated No. 1 Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer of UCLA in the semifinals. She then took down No. 7 Claudia De Las Heras of San Diego, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, to take home the title. By virtue of winning, Rojas earned a wild card to a professional tournament.



The Cowgirls concluded their fall slate at home in Stillwater. OSU hosted 149 athletes from 23 schools at the Greenwood Tennis Center for the ITA Central Regional Championships Oct. 13-17. Amber Hochstatter kicked off day one with a singles victory against Elizabeth Barlow of St. Louis, 6-4, 7-6 (3), and then defeated Nicole Ross of Central Arkansas in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. In doubles play, Gonzalez and Wolfberg teamed up as the No. 3 pairing in the tournament, while Miyamoto and Novak paired up as the No. 1 team. Both pairs won their respective matches to move on from the first round. Rojas and Hochstatter paired up and capped off a 5-0 start to the tournament with their own victory in doubles play. Rojas, building off the momentum from her ITA Intercollegiate victories, and Wolfberg, who upset No. 1 Thasaporn Naklo of Iowa State in the round of 16, led the Cowgirls in singles matches, as they both reached the semifinals. OSU concluded the tournament with five Cowgirls reaching the quarterfinals in either singles or doubles play.



The Cowgirls started November hosting the second annual Big 12 Fall invite at the Greenwood Tennis Center starting Nov. 4. Cowgirl duo Miyamoto and Novak advanced to the semifinals after winning three-straight matches to start the invite. Wolfberg and Rojas reached the quarterfinals in duo play, before falling to Baylor’s No. 4 Anita Sahdiieva and Liubov Kostenko. In singles competitions, Miyamoto led the Cowgirls by reaching the finals and faced Oklahoma’s Dana Guzman, but fell, 6-2, 6-2. It was Miyamoto’s second trip in two tries to make it to the singles final at the Big 12 Invite.



The Cowgirls stayed busy while not competing in tournaments. It was announced on Oct. 27 the Cowgirls partnered with Radley London, an accessories brand based out of London, for a team NIL deal. Throughout the season, the Cowgirls will promote the British brand sporting the Radley products to every meet.



The Cowgirls also hosted it’s annual pickleball pro-am, featuring OSU celebrities from around athletics, such as Sydney Pennington of softball, Zack Esposito of wrestling and Matt Holliday of baseball. Many local companies, such as Eskimo Joes and Gameday Ironworks, were also in attendance by setting up booths for the participants to enjoy. The event was filled with food from Fuzzy’s, exciting prizes and fun for all involved.



Three Cowgirls were ranked in the 2022 Fall ITA Division I National Rankings. Rojas earned the highest singles ranking of any Cowgirl as she landed at No. 72. Wolfberg checked in at No. 108 while Gonzalez is slated at No. 121.



With the start of the spring season, OSU is expecting the return of some familiar faces. Martina Zerulo looks to be back competing, after an injury sidelined her for the entire fall season. Additionally, Young announced the return of former All-American Lisa Marie Rioux to the team. Rioux will look to rejoin doubles partner Ayumi Miyamoto to pick up where they left off last year, as they reached the semifinal round in the NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championship. Rioux is a two-time All American for the Cowgirls and led the Cowgirls last year as the team’s No. 1 singles competitor. She is 27-12 in singles matches with OSU and a dominating 30-3 record when paired with Miyamoto in doubles.



Following up with other new additions to the squad, Young announced the signing of freshman Lucia Peyre in December. Peyre is a native of Las Flores, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and has reached an impressive ranking of No. 27 in the ITF juniors. Among her five ITF titles, she most recently won her first professional tournament after securing the W15K Baza title. Peyre has also represented Argentina in the Junior BJK CUP U16 in 2018 and competed at Wimbledon in 2022.



The Cowgirls will begin their spring season Jan. 13-15 at the Freeman Memorial Tournament in Las Vegas. OSU will return home to the Greenwood Tennis Center on Jan. 27 to compete at the ITA Kickoff Weekend.

