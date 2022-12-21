Cristiano Ronaldo desperation laid bare as Bundesliga ‘offer’

The Al-Nassr president went on to talk more seriously to SSC Sports, but remained vague on Ronaldo’s future. He said: “Cristiano was busy recently with the World Cup and I didn’t expect him to negotiate with anyone. We will not speak about other players, I wish the best to Cristiano with any decision.”

Ronaldo endured a tough World Cup and struggled to stay away from negative headlines. A spat with Portugal boss Fernando Santos after the group stage defeat by South Korea had to be played down by the 68-year-old – who lost his job following the tournament.

Despite claiming there was no issue between the pair, Santos then dropped his captain for the last-16 thrashing of Switzerland. His replacement, Goncalo Ramos, struck a hat-trick in the 6-1 triumph.

Ronaldo was then unable to contribute after coming off the bench in Portugal’s disappointing quarter-final defeat against Morocco. He will spend the January transfer window hunting a new club.