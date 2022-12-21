CUO Organises the 13th Odisha Environment Congress- 2022

Koraput, Dec 22: The three days Odisha Environment Congress was inaugurated at the Central University of Odisha with the presence of dignitaries from all over India. Prof Chakradhar Tripathi, Vice Chancellor of the University conveyed his best wishes on the occasion.

The inaugural session of the Programme was held on Wednesday at its Sunabeda Campus based on the theme “Environment and Tribes”.

The Programme was inaugurated by three eminent persons from the tribal community who contribute a lot towards the development of the society. They are Raimati Ghiuria, Tribal custodian of the Landraces from Koraput, Surendra Naik, Bonda Community leader from Malkangiri and Sumani Jhodia, Jhodia-Paraja Community leader from Rayagada.

The Programme was presided over by Dr. Arabinda Behera, former-IAS officer and Co-chairman of Odisha Environment Congress and Dr. Mrutunjaya Mohapatra, Director General Meteorology, IMD, New Delhi was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Other members present on the dais were Prof. Kamala Kanta Mishra, former Vice Chancellor, Utkal University of Culture, Dr. Babu Ambat, Director, CED, Thiruvananthapuram, Sudarsan Das, eminent environmentalist and organizing secretary, OEC, BhruguBaxipatra, Secretary, OEC and Dr. Shishirakanta Behera, Professor, SOA University.

Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita, Dean, School of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, Central University of Odisha and Convener of the Conference delivered the welcome address on the occasion. He gave a brief introduction about the purpose of this conference and the importance of the theme ‘Environment and Tribes’.

The theme of the conference is fit to Koraput because it is abundant with flora and fauna and surrounded by tribal people. He hoped that the three days Programme will be fruitful. Dr. Behera said that without tribes Odisha will be poorer because the tribes always uphold the rich tradition of the culture and heritage. T

heir integrity of lifestyle is always in harmony with nature. He urged the members to follow tribalism in our lifestyle. We should work for conservation of ecosystem by working with the tribal community. The vulnerable tribal community should also be protected, he said.

Dr. Mrutunjaya Mohapatra spoke on the scientific background of the environmental degradation and its remedies. He said that since the old days whether Chanakya or Aristotle all peoples focus on the importance of weather on the social life of the people. Weather controls the livelihood of the people.

So importance should be given to weather and the environmental aspects. He, at a stretch discussed about various aspects of environmental problems including increase of population, deforestation in the name of development, climate change, global warming and other problems. He focused on sustainability in environmental development. All climatic changes affect the harvesting system and the whole agricultural system. These problems should be addressed rapidly, he said.

Prof. KK Mishra, while delivering the keynote address spoke on the topic ‘Environment and the Tribes: Need for a Paradigm Shift’. He focused on the global environmental crisis today and how to cope with it. He said that global warming, food and water security, biodiversity loss, pollution, deforestation and melting caps and sea level rise are some of the burning problems now. The focus should be shifted to address these crises. He made a distinction between lab science and field science and stressed that with field science paradigm shift the results in lab science will be increased. Environment cannot thrive without the tribes. If we listen to the tribes we can maintain a positive eco system, he said.

The Conference was attended by dignitaries, students and scholars of many parts of Odisha and outside of it also.