Dan Evans slams new Netflix tennis documentary Break Point for

Dan Evans has slammed the new Netflix docuseries Break Point and made it clear that he will not watching it any time soon.

The series has been produced by the same people who made the acclaimed Formula 1: Drive to Survive series and has largely the same aim: to generate a new wave of interest for the sport.

The first five episodes of the series are due to be released on the streaming platform on January 13, with a further five episodes being released in June.

Each episode will focus on a particular tournament and the series will feature Stefanos Tsitsipas, Nick Kyrgios, Casper Ruud, Matteo Berrettini, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Paula Badosa, Sloane Stephens, Ajla Tomljanovic, Maria Sakkari and Aryna Sabalenka, documenting life on and off the court.

Evans explained that his lack of enthusiasm for the series stems from the cast being too ‘predictable’ and the footage being largely ‘acted’ instead of natural and candid.

‘’You could have hand-picked who they were going to choose,’ Evans told The Times. ‘’It is so predictable.’’

The British No. 2 also believes the series would have been better off featuring fan favourites such as Rafael Nadal.

‘You want to hear what Rafa [Nadal] has got to say when he had to pull out of Wimbledon. We’ll have to listen to [Stefanos] Tsitsipas and a tennis dad. There’s always going to be a tennis dad in there, isn’t there?

‘It’s not for me. It’s all acted, you can see it. Come on.’’

Evans is currently competing in the Battle of the Brits tournament in Aberdeen, where England are taking on Scotland over a period of two days.

The 32-year-old won his opening match for the English team on Wednesday, defeating Scotland’s Aidan McHugh 6-4, 6-2.

Evans will now face Andy Murray in his final singles match of the tournament on Thursday afternoon.