Destiny 2 laser trick makes Guardians immune to door traps

A Destiny 2 laser trick renders Guardians briefly immune to damage from the laser traps blocking some doors in the Destiny 2 Revision Zero exotic quest mission Operation Seraph Shield. Using it lets players access areas that would instantly kill them should they otherwise try to enter the space without engaging in mission activities that offer an override for such traps.

Laser traps are common in Destiny 2, as Bungie has previously included similar traps in missions from previous seasons. However, due to their ability to kill players who merely brush by them, any opportunity players have to avoid them is welcome. In the case of Operation Seraph’s Shield, the trick even allows players to access play areas they would be unable to enter otherwise.

On Twitter, Destiny 2 Twitch streamer Knitehawk showed a video of his character performing the feat, using his Arc Titan to move through a wall of laser traps to access an otherwise inaccessible room. While in the room, Knitehawk opens a loot chest, collects the loot, and then leaves the room the same way he entered.

You can access any room blocked by lasers in the new Exotic Mission (Operation: Seraph’s Shield) by simply shoulder charging through the lasers!📢 #destiny2 pic.twitter.com/DNGywPC5V2 — Knitehawk (@knitehawk) December 21, 2022

Comments to the post suggest the Warlock’s Icarus Dash and swords with the Eager Edge trait, which increases a sword’s lunge distance, also allow players to execute this feat. Players using the Hunter Marksman’s Dodge and Gambler’s Dodge can reportedly also bypass the lasers.

Some players claim simply sliding their characters at precisely the right time lets them bypass these lasers.

Although the technical reason why this works is unclear, the game may render such movement as a sort of teleport, allowing players to bypass damage while in the active state. It may be a glitch, and if so, the dev team will likely patch it in the coming weeks.

However, players continue to take advantage of it for the time being as they partake in the Revision Zero quest and its forthcoming catalyst quests, all of which appear to be components of Destiny 2 season 19 core content.

This season is the game’s final one before the next year’s Destiny 2 Lightfall release date. Within fewer than three weeks of its launch, season 19 has already granted players the exotic quest, the Spire of the Watcher dungeon and the ongoing Dawning celebration, which you can learn more about by checking out our Destiny 2 Dawning recipes, armour, and rewards guide.