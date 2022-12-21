Destiny 2 season 20 release date, story, raid, leaks, and more

The Destiny 2 season 20 release date isn’t far off, and while there’s still plenty to discover in Season of the Seraph, players are still excited for what’s to come when the next season launches in 2023.

Destiny 2 season 20 will launch alongside the forthcoming Destiny 2 Lightfall release date and the Strand subclass, presumably bringing players an abundance of content. If the Destiny 2 season 19 storyline has you wondering what Destiny 2 season 20 has in store for the FPS game, here’s everything we know.

Destiny 2 season 20 release date

Destiny 2 season 20 will be available on February 28, 2023, launching concurrently with the Lightfall expansion. The launch will likely occur at the same time as the weekly reset at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm UTC.

Purchasing the Lightfall Standard Edition grants players access to season 20 (or whatever season is active at the time they launch the campaign). Lightfall ownership is required to access season 20 content. The three season 20 purchase options are as follows:

Destiny 2: Lightfall Standard Edition (includes one season pass only) – $50

Destiny 2 Lightfall: Annual Pass Edition (includes seasons 20-23 and dungeon key) – $100

Destiny 2 Lightfall: Collector’s Edition (includes seasons 20-23, dungeon key, and exclusive collectables) – $250

Destiny 2 season 20 overview

A recent change Bungie has implemented is to keep details of upcoming seasons under wraps in advance of their launch. However, with the seasonal model, you can expect weekly story missions, an artefact with upgrades, a vendor with upgrades for seasonal armour and weapon focusing, and several seasonal exotic weapons. Bungie also often offers additional information as part of its This Week at Bungie (TWAB) series, but as of yet has remained relatively quiet.

While Bungie works hard to separate the Lightfall content from the seasonal content. One can surmise that the overall expansion focuses on the campaign and Strand subclass, while seasonal content occurs over a rolling basis in the weeks following. For instance, The Witch Queen focused on the hunt for Savathun and related Throne World quests, while the concurrent Destiny 2 Season of the Risen introduced the PsiOps Battleground, the Dead Messenger exotic grenade launcher quest, weekly story missions, additional rewards for levelling up the season pass, more seasonal challenges to complete, and a broader selection of seasonal gear and armour.

Destiny 2 season 20 story

It’s too early to predict the Destiny 2 season 20 storyline, mainly because season 20 will build on the events of Lightfall.

Based on what Bungie has already shared with players, we can deduce the game’s forthcoming content will involve combating disgraced Emperor Calus’s Dark Cabal forces on the game’s new Neptune-based city of Neomuna. The Bungie team also revealed that players would see two new Cabal enemies within this area. Players will also encounter a new class of characters on Neomuna called Cloustriders, who are similar to Guardians but do not hold the power of the Light. While these will all be part of the Lightfall expansion, it’s likely these characters and enemies will continue to play some role in the game’s seasonal content as well.

As the current seasonal content involves attempts to access Rasputin, Destiny 2 season 20 may document humanity’s attempts to use Rasputin against enemies of the Light, such as Calus, Xivu Arath, and The Witness.

Bungie developers will also bring back the Destiny 2 Legendary campaign for Lightfall. Based on player feedback, it seems likely Bungie will continue developing activities at varying difficulties to satisfy both weak and strong players.

Destiny 2 Strand subclass and new raid

Players who own Lightfall and Destiny 2 season 20 will have access to the Destiny 2 Strand subclass. It’s likely that Strand will be unlocked during the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign, with Strand-focused Aspects and Fragments coming afterwards. This will probably be tied to the Lightfall expansion instead of the game’s seasonal content, as players who purchase Lightfall after season 20 ends will still need to be able to gain access to that content. This would be similar to what Bungie did with its Beyond Light expansion, as players who own Beyond Light can continue to complete quests to unlock Stasis Aspects and Fragments regardless of whether they own any seasonal content.

Players can also expect a new raid to drop soon after Lightfall’s launch, though this will be more directly related to the Lightfall content as it’s part of the Lightfall core package. At present, it’s unclear whether this will be a brand new raid or a rework of a past one, such as the Destiny 2 King’s Fall raid.

Destiny 2 season 20 leaks

A recent leak offers players a glimpse of what may come in Destiny 2. However, leaks are only sometimes accurate and, in some cases, reflect content that has changed since the leaker came across the data source. You can read the leak via Pastebin at your own risk, but be aware that it contains possible major story spoilers through season 20 and beyond.

That’s everything we know about Destiny 2 season 20 so far. We’ll keep this updated as Bungie reveals new information about the forthcoming season. If you’re aiming to catch up to speed on the current season, check out our guides to the new Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher dungeon and the recently-released Destiny 2 Revision Zero quest for more insights on what’s new in the game.