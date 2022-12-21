Disney Dreamlight Valley update gifts free loot from Christmas

A new Disney Dreamlight Valley update is celebrating the festive season in style, as a brand new Star Path is giving away some related items, while new recipes can be crafted to celebrate the holidays too. While our ultimate Disney Dreamlight Valley guide should help you if you’re just getting started, we’re also going to break down the festive event in the daily life game too.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley update is called the Gift of the Giving Event, and it runs from December 18 to 31. There are gifts under the castle Christmas Tree, festive quests, festive fish, and new gifts you can wrap for your villagers too.

Disney Dreamlight Valley update Christmas Tree gifts

The castle Christmas Tree will let you collect gifts starting December 25, with any you missed being available until December 31.

Festive snowflake ears

Craftable holiday furniture

Craft materials

Holiday meals

Disney Dreamlight Valley update festive fish locations

There are also a handful of festive fish in this Disney Dreamlight Valley update, and you’ll need to find them in the red and green ripples across each biome. The fish even have little santa hats – how great is that?

Festive Anglerfish in Forgotten Lands

Festive Bass in Peaceful Meadow

Festive Fugu in Dazzle Beach

Festive Salmon in Sunlit Plateau

Festive Squid in Glade of Trust

Don’t forget to visit Scrooge’s shop during the holidays to pick up the festive wrapping paper that spawns all over the building, as it’s a necessary item for some specific gifts. The quest items for a series of festive quests starting on December 6 are now in the game too, so be sure to check in to the Village Dreamlight Task tab to nab them up.

This breakdown was provided by GameSpot, which was in turn shared and endorsed by the official Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter account

