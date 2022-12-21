Ditch your Samsung or LG TV and you can try something new for





Hisense is clearly confident that anyone buying one of its latest and greatest TVs is going to like what they see. The Chinese firm has just announced an incentive that is offering customers the chance to try out one of its screens for a whopping 100 days and if they don’t like it during that time they can hand it back and receive a full refund.

That basically means buyers get around 14 weeks to make up their minds before committing to the telly. It’s a nice way to test things out in homes and it’s definitely not something that rivals such as Samsung or LG offer. Explaining more, Arun Bhatoye, from Hisense said: “Households across the UK are feeling the pinch at the moment, especially as we approach the New Year. We wanted to do what we could to make sure households not only love their products from Hisense, but also feel reassured when they’re investing in those higher ticket price items. And for anyone not completely satisfied during the coming months in their first 100 days, we’ll refund the full cost of their purchase!” This deal was actually launched in time for the World Cup but remains available until January 3, 2023 so there’s still plenty of time to take advantage. All customers have to do is register their screens within 14 days of purchasing them.

If you are not happy with your product, you can submit your claim between 80 and 100 days from your date of purchase. Once submitted, your claim will be processed for validation. You will then be contacted to arrange a collection of the product with Hisense then confirming that your refund will be processed. Here are some of the TVs that include the 100-day free trial Hisense U7H 4K ULED TV – 55″ and 65″

Prices from £749 Hisense U8H 4K ULED TV – 55″, 65″ and 75″

Prices from 849 Hisense A85H 4K OLED TV – 48″, 55″ and 65″

Prices from £1,099

Of course, it’s not just Hisense that has offers on its TVs. Samsung is currently dishing out up to £600 when customers hand over their old TVs and trade up to something new. This deal is available on tellies including the 55″ QN95B Neo QLED 4K, 65” QN900B Neo QLED 8K and 55” QN700B Neo QLED 8K. Samsung says the whole process is easy with customers simply finding their new TV and selecting Yes to recycling on the product page. Then they simply identify their old TV, apply the discount, and check out as usual. When the new TV is delivered the older model will then be taken away free of charge. You can find full details about Samsung’s Trade-up deal here.