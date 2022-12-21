Dwayne Johnson delivers embarrassing Black Adam 2 news in





Black Adam was highly anticipated by DC Comics fans – but critics hated it. The movie, which hit cinemas back in October, was promised by Dwayne Johnson to “change the hierarchy of power” in the DC Universe. He also brought Henry Cavill back into the picture as Superman in a surprising post-credits stinger. Unfortunately, Johnson has now revealed that this is the last fans will see of Black Adam going forward.

The DCU is going through a massive change, at the moment. Former Marvel director James Gunn was recently appointed as the creative head of DC Studios. This means he’ll be acting as the Kevin Feige equivalent for DC films. But, as a result of his hiring, he has been making some changes. Gunn has announced that Cavill is no longer a part of the DCU – despite his recent return from the dead in Black Adam. The Guardians of the Galaxy boss also confirmed Ben Affleck would not be returning as Batman, and so too is Gal Gadot out as Wonder Woman. Johnson has now confirmed what Gunn’s DC holds for Black Adam – and it isn’t good news. Instead of setting up a trilogy that would eventually end in a Black Adam Vs Superman movie, the hero has instead been sidelined permanently.

Johnson told fans on his Twitter account: “My passionate friends, I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character’s future in the new DC Universe. James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling.” This will likely be extremely disappointing news for fans of the character (and of Johnson) but it seems like Gunn is trying to rebuild the DC Universe from the ground up with an entirely new slate of characters, heroes and actors. Johnson is likely extremely embarrassed about this move, considering he spent an alleged 15 years planning, writing, and building this Black Adam movie. The Rock did add an addendum to the announcement, however, with a glimmer of hope for Black Adam’s future.

Johnson followed up to say: “However, DC and [production company] Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.” (sic) This cryptic piece of Johnson’s statement likely means his rendition of Black Adam could make a comeback if the new DC Universe indulges in a multiversal adventure. Other than that? I wouldn’t hold my breath. Johnson added: “James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It’s no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG. You guys know me, and I have very thick skin – and you can always count on me to be direct with my words. These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens.”

Johnson concluded: “After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make Black Adam, I’m very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide. I will always look back on the fan reaction to Black Adam with tremendous gratitude, humility and love. We did great.” He then praised his “very passionate and vocal Black Adam/Super Hero genre fans,” telling them: “I love you, THANK YOU, and I will ALWAYS LISTEN TO YOU and do my best to deliver and entertain you. What a helluva month – now we all need some Teremana! Have a productive week and HAPPY HOLIDAYS to you and your families!” Black Adam is available to rent and buy on digital streaming services now.