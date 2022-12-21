EDNS joins Huawei Cloud to innovate Web3 further

Ether Domain Name Services (EDNS) has joined Huawei Cloud to inspect the Web3 ecosystem together and discover the capability of growing cloud-based solutions that are made on Web3 technologies to bring a revolution in the digital ecosystems.

Substantial Clouds are now putting their foot in the endless digital transformation era in Web3, and Huawei Cloud is among the leading service providers of cloud-oriented solutions. The vision of Huawei is to leverage Web3 blockchain technology and advance its level with the help of EDNS solutions

Ms. Joey Lam, Chief Executive Officer at EDNS, said that earlier, from the beginning of the Ether Domain Name Services, they had been longing to build partnerships with big technology-based companies to create Web3 solutions and take the internet to another level with the help of decentralization.

The company was thrilled to announce its collaboration with Huawei, which is among the finest cloud providers in the leading-edge technology market. She further added that they were eager to bring innovative decentralized storage services to Huawei Cloud’s technology-driven market.

Mr. Lim Chee Siong, the Huawei Malaysia’s Vice President of Cloud, said that the collaboration with EDNS solutions reflects the commitment of Huawei to building a smart world called ‘Everything As-A Service’ operating via global cloud computing and pervasive intelligence. Furthermore, they want to add intelligence to the ever expanding world of cloud computing.

Additionally, he adds that Huawei Cloud provides agile, systematic, and open cloud-native configuration through the distributed cloud to diverse platforms, injecting intelligence into the entire service process. It will act as fuel for the transformation and innovation in the Web3 sphere. Additionally, customers will be given a wide range of shared vision and commitment about the digital transformation of the nation.