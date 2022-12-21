Emeryville City Council Selects EAH Housing as First-Choice

EAH Housing, one of the largest and most respected nonprofit housing development and management organizations in the western United States, today announces its selection as the first-choice developer by the Emeryville City Council to build a mixed-use affordable housing community in Emeryville, Calif. The 100% affordable project will include 367 units across three eight-story buildings for low-income families at 5890, 5900, and 6150 Christie Avenue.

“In Emeryville, we double down continuously on affordable housing development,” said Mayor John Bauters. “Intending to create 2,700 units by 2031, Emeryville far surpasses other Bay Area communities’ housing initiatives. We are a pro-housing city that pushes to get projects completed for its residents. Over the past five years, we have partnered with EAH Housing on two development projects. We are eager for a third collaboration and confident it will result in a community that will enrich the lives of Emeryville families in need.”

The three residences will comprise 46 studio, 89 one-bedroom, 128 two-bedroom, and 104 three-bedroom units. Residents can access laundry services, community-serving common areas, green spaces, roof decks, play zones, and compact parking garages. A variety of services will be available to families, including summer and afterschool support in partnership with the Emery Unified School District, in-home childcare units, financial planning services, nutrition classes, and general family support and workshops. Additionally, a new park expansion is planned which will help to augment after school resources, serving residents and the broader community.

The project plan emphasizes design and infrastructure that promotes low-carbon and sustainable living, including rooftop energy production, exterior sun shades to keep apartments cool, and water-efficient buildings. Onsite EV charging stations, car-share facilities, and alternative transportation options will reinforce the community’s green living and ZNE-ready standards.

The development aims to improve pedestrian and bike access within the city. This site plan creates a new pedestrian connection between Christie Avenue and the Public Market, features upgraded access to major bike lanes, and transforms the industrial 59th Street easement into a vibrant shared street. Residents can take advantage of an innovative partnership with Bay Area Bike Rescue, which will be housed in a prominent ground-floor retail space of the project. The nonprofit will provide free and low-cost bikes, safety training, bike maintenance, and volunteer opportunities for residents and community members.

“Emeryville is rapidly changing and prioritizing neighborhood diversity on a social and economic level,” said Laura Hall, CEO of EAH Housing. “Fifty-nine percent of the immediate area is slated for new market-rate homes and office space development, while the remaining 41% will be affordable housing. Emeryville continues to set the standard for affordable housing development in the Bay Area. We are thrilled to partner again with the city and be at the forefront of offering affordable housing options for low-income families.”

EAH Housing will complete the project through a phased development approach, with construction beginning in Fall 2025 and continuing through Summer 2028. The development plans to apply for a 4% federal tax credit, following entitlements, and the City of Emeryville has earmarked $23.66 million to support the Christie Avenue development. Additionally, EAH Housing has enlisted David Baker Architects, who were an integral part of the proposal and submission process from the beginning, and DCI Engineers to oversee the design and construction of the project.