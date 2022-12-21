Energy bills to increase by £500 after price guarantee change

Helen Morrissey, a senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, warned that households “could see prices rise even further”.

She explained: “April is going to see all sorts of prices rise, and higher energy prices are going to be particularly painful with the Energy Price Guarantee expected to hit £3,000.

“And it’s worth bearing in mind that this isn’t a fixed cap on the most you can pay: it’s a cap on prices for the average user.

“If you burn through more energy, or live in a large or inefficient house, you could see prices rise even further.”