Equinor plans $1.3bn investment to upgrade Norwegian LNG plant

A rendering of the Snøhvit Future project. Credit: Equinor ASA.

Equinor and its partners in the Snøhvit field offshore Norway are planning to invest NOK13.2bn ($1.34bn) to upgrade and electrify the Hammerfest LNG plant on the island of Melkøya, outside Hammerfest in Norway.

A plan for development and operation (PDO) for the modification, named Snohvit Future, has been submitted to the Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy by Equinor, on behalf of the Snøhvit partnership.

The Snøhvit gas and condensate field is located northwest of Hammerfest in northern Norway. Production from the field is routed via a pipeline to the Melkøya gas facility.

The Snøhvit Future project involves the installation of an onshore compressor; development of a new 420kV power line from Skaidi to Hyggevatn, and installation of transformer station and electric steam boilers on Melkøya.

Equinor said the onshore gas compression is expected to provide enough flow from the reservoir to extend production capacity and maintain high gas exports from HLNG past 2030.

Electrification is expected to cut CO 2 emissions by around 850,000 tonnes per year from the HLNG.

Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland said: “These investments, which allow us to utilise the capacity at Hammerfest LNG for decades to come, are key to ensuring Norway remains a long-term, predictable supplier.”

The Snøhvit Future project is expected to boost production from the Snoehvit field by approximately 60 billion cubic meters of sales gas.

Equinor projects, drilling & procurement executive vice–president Geir Tungesvik said: “Snøhvit Future will strengthen Norway’s position as a reliable and long-term supplier of LNG to Europe.

“Electrification will allow us to deliver this gas with close to zero greenhouse gas emissions from production. The project will secure long-term operations and gas exports from Melkøya towards 2050.”

Equinor operates the Snøhvit field with a 36.79% stake. other partners include Petoro (30%), TotalEnergies EP Norge (18.40%), Neptune Energy Norge (12%), and Wintershall Dea Norge (2.81%).