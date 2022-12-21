Ex-royal butler says King Charles gave him salmon gift at Christmas do

He added: “It was unique and surreal for me to be working for them and sitting down for lunch with Prince William, even though he was only in his early twenties.

“I saw it as a big deal to be sitting with the future King and having lunch with him. They all get excited about it.

“Obviously, I think back then they were still doing military training, so they got time off, which was exciting.

“Then they would all go off to Sandringham together and do Christmas with the Queen. The Queen was very strict about that and liked the family being together.”

Now the Queen is no longer with us, Mr Harrold says he thinks it will be a difficult time for the Royal Family.

And he says he thinks King Charles will probably keep most of the Queen’s traditions, but with a question mark about how he will spend the new year.

He said: “The Queen and Prince Philip loved Christmas. It was all about the family, getting together and celebrating. I think they’ll want to get together for her memory.

“The interesting bit will be that the Queen famously stayed at Sandringham and the decorations apparently stayed up until she left, but I don’t see the King doing that.”

