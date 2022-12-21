Expert shares how to avoid ‘Christmas travel rush’

Evan Day, KAYAK UK country manager, shared his top tips to avoid the “Christmas travel rush” this year. Many British people will be trying to reach friends and family this Christmas.

Evan said: “With the announced strike actions and weather disruptions, allow yourself more time to arrive at the airport than usual to avoid extra stress.

“As a rule of thumb, at least two hours for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.

“And if you can, pack hand luggage, only so you can head straight to security control. Fast-track security is also now something to consider over the next few weeks.

“Most major airports in the UK now offer it for a small fee, which can be worth the money during high-peak periods, especially if you are travelling with small children.”

