We’re not suggesting a long run or an intense gym session – instead try a nice festive walk with your family or friends.

Eat slowly

Make sure you chew your food rather than shovel it down.

When you eat fast, you take in more air while chewing which adds to the gassy, bloated feeling.

Ditch fizzy drinks

If you’re feeling bloated and heavy post Christmas, avoid fizzy drinks as these contain lots of sugar and gas that will only make your bloating worse.