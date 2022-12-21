Fears grow sick people are suffering at home as 999 calls plummet

Ambulance worker explains why he’s gone on strike

Ambulances went to the most serious incidents, but thousands more people suffered at home, leading to fears they could overwhelm health services over Christmas, having held off from seeking treatment.

Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, warned: “We have anxieties about people not seeking help when they should. We are particularly concerned about a rebound effect which means things could be much worse in the days to come.” West Midlands Ambulance Trust had 70 percent fewer calls than usual in the morning, the Health Service Journal said. A spokesman said: “We are seeing a reduction in calls…and are grateful to the public for heeding the advice.” Many hospitals were said to be unusually quiet. A chief executive of a large hospital teaching trust told the Journal it had “so far not been as bad as I’d feared in terms of hospital pressures – in fact, emergency departments are less pressured than usual. “We haven’t seen cars/taxis with patients arriving in large numbers but the problem is that much of the risk is not currently visible to us given people will be at home. We therefore expect very busy days on Thursday and Friday.” The coordinated industrial action involving three unions saw trusts across England and Wales simultaneously declare critical incidents. Unions claimed they had widespread public support but warned of more disruption in the new year. Christina McAnea, Unison’s general secretary, said: “Ambulance services and the wider NHS no longer have the staff to provide safe patient care. People know it is ministers who are recklessly putting lives at risk by refusing to negotiate. Unless the Government commits to a proper wage rise this year, action will likely escalate.”

Ambulance crews went on strike yesterday

Some medics claimed the action, coupled with other strikes, meant the NHS had effectively stopped. One woman, whose 78-year-old mother had to wait seven hours for treatment for a head injury, backed the strikers. Komal, 51, from Harrow, north-west London, said: “We waited three hours for an ambulance and four hours in the ambulance at Ealing Hospital. “There were no cubicles available and other ambulances in front of us, or [higher] priority cases. But essentially she wasn’t treated for seven hours after a head injury. “These guys save lives, that’s what they are trained to do. The strikes have to happen, it’s the only way to get the message across.” At Brighton’s Royal Sussex County Hospital, nurses who themselves had walked out on Tuesday took patients into A&E from a 4×4. Elsewhere soldiers in camouflage – part of a 1,000-strong military cover for striking drivers – wheeled patients into hospital. Police too were called on to help in places.

The army stepped in to drive ambulances yesterday

The strike, the first such for more than 30 years, comes amid a long dispute on pay and conditions. Scott Tyler, 28, an emergency medical technician with London Ambulance Service, said: “We haven’t had a break pretty much since the pandemic. Those call rates are still as high…in the last week, they are back to those levels.” A critical incident is defined as “any localised incident where the level of disruption results in the organisation temporarily or permanently losing its ability to deliver critical services.” Affected trusts focus resources on patients with the greatest need, leaving many who would ordinarily receive support from paramedics.North West Ambulance Service paramedic Paul Turner said: “What we saw was people not calling the service. They were using other means like many years ago. “An ambulance should be used for life-threatening emergencies and [historically] what we’ve seen is people ringing us all the time. “I would never say don’t call an ambulance if you feel you need one. But calls [yesterday] really reduced because the public are thinking ‘Actually I can’t get an ambulance, so I won’t call one.’ Every single life-threatening emergency we have received, an ambulance has been sent. We have not let the public down at all.” GMB member Nathan Holman, on a picket at Pentwyn Ambulance Station in Cardiff, said union members stopped their strike minutes after it began to answer emergency calls: “They all jumped on vehicles and responded. It shows we’re still responding to the public.”