Five key methods to boost state pension income

Millions of retirees are living on a limited income and this can be tough amid a cost of living crisis. However, there are five key ways Britons could boost their income in later life that many may want to consider.

Pension Credit

Pension Credit is designed to assist people over state pension age who are on a low income with their day-to-day costs.

The benefit functions as a top-up to provide a boost to those who may be struggling.

It tops up weekly income to £182.60 for single people, and £278.70 for those in a couple.

