Former Roscosmos boss wounded in Ukraine





The former head of the Russian space corporation Roscosmos has been injured in the city of Donetsk an area that has been under Russian control since 2014, reports suggest. According to the largest Eastern European media NEXTA, Dmitry Rogozin was wounded during the shelling of a hotel in the city.

Mr Rogozin was reportedly celebrating his birthday in a restaurant when the attack happened. Russian media has reported that Mr Rogozin received a shrapnel wound to the soft tissues of the head. They also reported that he received a shrapnel wound to his bottocks and his left thigh. It has also been reported that Vitaly Khotsenko, the chairman on the self proclaimed separatist Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), was also injured in the attack.

In comments reported by NEXTA, Mr Rogozin conformed that he had a lucky escape. He said: “Wounded in the back. I will live. “The shrapnel [passed] a centimeter from my spine.” Mr Rogozin, a former Russian Deputy Prime Minister and ambassador to NATO, made a number of controversial comments in relation to the war in Ukraine prior to his dismissal. READ MORE: ‘New neighbour billed me for fence he put up 17 years ago’, says mover

The former member of the State Duma also banned Roscosmos employees from traveling abroad. Following these comments Mr Rogozin engaged in a social media spat with NASA astronaut Scott Kelly who he branded a “moron.” In May he slammed Elon Musk for sending equipment to the “militants of the Nazi Azov battalion” and the following month called for Ukraine to be destroyed completely.