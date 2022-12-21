Frail Ozzy Osbourne is unrecognisable as he uses trolley for

Ozzy Osbourne, 74, has been pictured on a shopping trip without his wife Sharon Osbourne, 70, as she was released from the hospital just days ago after suffering a medical emergency on a paranormal TV set.

The Black Sabbath frontman looked very frail as he picked up groceries using his walking stick for support, or the trolley itself.

He was pictured buying groceries at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Monday, with Ozzy sporting a casual look in a tartan grey coat paired with a black tracksuit.

This comes as Ozzy recently admitted he “can’t walk much now” after his fall in 2019 that aggravated a neck injury from a 2003 quad bike accident.

Ozzy went public with his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2020, around a year after he aggravated his neck injury, causing the singer severe mobility issues presently.