Fury to face unbeaten American heavyweight with 100% KO ratio in





Tyson Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum says that The Gypsy King will face unbeaten American contender Jared Anderson in 2024. Arum believes the fight will be a sell-out at a big stadium in Las Vegas but would like to see Anderson tested further before then.

Anderson is widely considered to be one of the glamour division’s top prospects and at only 23 years old there is plenty more to come. During his three-year stint as a professional, the Ohio Native has won all 13 of his fights by way of knockout. So far, he has mostly fought domestic-level opposition with his best win coming against tricky veteran Jerry Forrest, but Big Baby is looking to go up in levels next year. And providing all goes well in 2023, Anderson could be looking at a world title against Fury thereafter. “I have my kid, who’s not quite there yet, but by 2024 he’ll be ready [to fight Fury] and that’s Jared Anderson and that will sell out the big stadium in Las Vegas,” he told talkSPORT.

Arum also has another exciting heavyweight on his books in Olympic silver medallist Richard Torrez. Torrez turned over earlier this year and is currently 4-0 as a pro. According to Arum, he will be moved at a much steadier rate than Anderson. “Certainly Jared Anderson. I think Richard Torrez is a great prospect, but he’s still a prospect, whereas I think Jared Anderson has moved from being a prospect to being a contender,” he continued. “I would put him in with anybody because there’s something magic about Anderson. Hopefully, Richard Torrez has the same type of ability and charisma going forward, but he’s a baby and he started a number of years after Anderson.” Before a potential Fury and Anderson clash, the Mancunian has his own challenges to face. The WBC heavyweight champion is expected to go toe to toe with WBA, WBO, and IBF titlist Oleksandr Usyk next in the first undisputed heavyweight unification clash of the four-belt era. Usyk’s promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, has disclosed that the fight is being targeted for a date between February 18 and March 4 in the Middle East. Failing that, Cardiff and Wembley have been touted as backup options.