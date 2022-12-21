Gabby Logan steals show in glamorous red dress at Sports

Gabby Logan, 49, turned heads on Wednesday evening as she arrived at the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year in Manchester.

The presenter donned a stunning red dress that fell all the way to the floor and featured a glamorous leg slit.

The statement one-shouldered gown flattered Gabby’s fabulous figure and she elevated her height with a pair of black court heels which included a touch of sparkle.

Gabby joined her fellow presenters Gary Lineker, Claire Balding and Alex Scott before the annual event kicked off.

The event will honour the best sporting stars from the past year and one will be crowned this year’s Sports Personality.