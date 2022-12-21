Categories
Gadsden area faces hard freeze, wind chill warnings


This chart from the National Weather Service helps you calculate the wind chill.

Gadsden will be under hard freeze and wind chill warnings heading into Christmas weekend, which should be no surprise given what weather forecasters say is about to unfold over much of the United States. 

A mass of arctic air will sweep into the area in the early hours of Friday morning, which according to the latest forecast discussion by the National Weather Service’s Birmingham office could send temperatures plunging by as much as 30 degrees in a few hours. 

Amplifying that will be brisk winds that are likely to drive wind chills below zero at times and keep them in single digits until at least Saturday morning. 

Etowah County is under a wind chill warning from midnight to noon Friday; a wind chill watch from hard freeze warning from noon Friday to noon Saturday; and a hard freeze warning from midnight Friday to noon Sunday. 



