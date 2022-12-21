Gamers are suing Microsoft over Call of Duty deal

IN 2021, Microsoft reached a deal with Activision Blizzard to purchase the Call of Duty publisher for almost $70billion (£60billion).

However, since then the proposed purchase has been in the hands of investigators around the world, as they decide whether the acquisition would cause a monopoly in the gaming industry.

1 Modern Warfare 2 was the UK’s best-selling game this year.

Call of Duty is the world’s best-selling series, generating more revenue for its publisher than any other game.

The worry is that by acquiring Activision Blizzard, Microsoft would acquire substantial market power and negate competition from other platforms.

Microsoft claims this is not the case, and states that it intends to allow the popular shooter series to be published on multiple platforms.

It seems to be making true on these claims, and has already struck a 10-year deal with Nintendo to publish Call of Duty games on its platforms.

Despite this, Sony is working hard to block the deal, and it seems it isn’t alone in its crusade.

As reported in Hollywood Reporter, 10 gamers from the States have now filed a lawsuit against Microsoft, hoping to block the acquisition.

The gamers from New Jersey, California and New Mexico claim that even if Call of Duty is released on competing platforms, there are other factors at play.

The complaint brings up the fact that Microsoft may delay the release of games on competing platforms, or degrade the quality of games by creating Xbox-exclusive features.

It reads: “Microsoft has currently made public promises to keep Activision Blizzard’s game content, including Call of Duty available on platforms owned and developed by competitors, like Sony’s PlayStation console, but their past history implies these promises are illusory”.

This refers to Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax media in 2020. The company promised that Starfield would still be released on competing platforms only to later announce it would be Microsoft exclusive.

A representative for Microsoft countered the lawsuit saying the company intends to “expand competition and create more opportunities for gamers and game developers as we seek to bring more games to more people.”

The company also intends to pursue approval of the acquisition in court.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.