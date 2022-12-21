GameSpot’s 10 Best Horror Movies of 2022

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

A line we keep repeating here over and over again is “2022 was a great year for horror movies.” There’s a reason for that: it was. If you take a look at our Best Horror Movies of 2022, According to Metacritic piece, you’ll see 10 movies from this past year that are critically-acclaimed, and each one of them is now in the best 100 horror movies of all time. That’s quite the accomplishment.

However, the staff here at GameSpot has some differing opinions compared to the review aggregate Metacritic list. Again, it’s a great year for horror, a varied year for horror, and a year that produced a ton of horror content.

So going through the past year of scary-flicks, we found the 10 best horror movies of the past year. From spooky ghosts terrorizing livestreamers to a familiar masked-slasher killing teens, there’s a large variety here for the genre. Hopefully, you’ll find some movies here that you haven’t seen yet and will want to check out.

This list is dedicated to longtime GameSpot entertainment writer Dan Auty, who passed away earlier this year. Since the start of the entertainment section of GS, Dan has been here, often talking and writing about his love for horror movies. Typically, he’s covered our end of the year horror movie round-ups and was a driving force behind a lot of the content during “Spooky season.”

Not a day goes by that the we don’t think about Dan or miss him. And just to share what we consider a very funny story, in the days before his passing, and we knew what was coming, Chris E. Hayner and I (Mat Elfring) talked to Dan and convinced him to watch Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre–a truly terrible movie. He knew it wasn’t going to be a good film, by any stretch of the imagination, but Dan was always game to try and watch something silly. While he did actually watch the movie before his passing, we never got to hear his thoughts about it. We have to believe he found a way to enjoy it, though, as Dan was always in good spirits and loved a crappy flick. We love ya, Dan.

Now, let’s talk about some good horror movies.